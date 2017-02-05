iPad Pro's $150 discount at Target is an insanely good deal

If you've had your eye on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro tablet but couldn't justify the $600 price tag, now's the time to take the plunge.
Effective today, Target is discounting the tablet by $150 at all storage capacities. That translates to:
- 32GB iPad Pro for $450 (25 percent off its $600 MSRP)
- 128GB iPad Pro for $550 (21.5 percent off $700)
- 256GB iPad Pro for $650 (18.8 percent off $800)
If those sound like great deals, that's because they are. It means you can snag the entry-level Pro for just $50 more than the iPad Air 2 and the smaller iPad Mini 4. (Unlike those models, the 2016 Pro is faster, has a better screen and is compatible with the Apple Pencil stylus -- among other improvements.)
There are only two real caveats here: The discount is only available in-store, not online. And you should be mentally prepared for the fact that the 9.7-inch Pro is likely to be replaced by a presumed newer, better model sometime in 2017 -- possibly as soon as next month, which is the product's one-year anniversary. (Don't say we didn't warn you.)
Target is also offering the Apple Watch Series 1 and iPad Mini 2 at decent discounts, too. And those appear to be available online as well:
- Apple Watch Series 1 38mm for $200 (26 percent off $270)
- Apple Watch Series 1 42mm for $230 (23 percent off $300)
- iPad Mini 2 for $220 (18.5 percent off $270)
According to the company's newspaper circular, the advertised prices are in effect until Saturday, February 11.
