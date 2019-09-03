Acer, Asus ROG and HP gaming laptops on sale

Gamers can gear up and save this week during Intel Gamer Days. The sale includes a variety of systems, components and peripherals from a number of manufacturers and retailers -- from Alienware and Amazon to Velocity Micro and Walmart -- and ends on Sunday, Sept. 8.

You can check out all of the Intel Gamer Days product deals here. Below are some of the better deals available from Amazon for Intel Gamer Days. While most of Amazon's deals will last the length of Intel Gamer Days, some are labeled as a Deal of the Day and expire within 24 hours, so make sure you don't miss the countdown clock on a Deal of the Day.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Intel Gamer Days laptop deals

HP isn't likely the first name gamers think of, but this mainstream 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a little bit of an edge to it with an angular design and a green glowing keyboard. It lacks some overclocking features of higher-end gaming laptops and instead offers a respectable mix of components for solid performance for both everyday tasks and gaming. This configuration features an eighth-generation Intel i5-8300H processor, 8GB of memory, a 1TB hard drive and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. See HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop review

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET liked the 17-inch version of this laptop for its aggressive styling, superthin cooling fan and overclockable GPU. This model on sale at Amazon is the smaller 15.6-inch version and features an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics and Acer's patented AeroBlade fan. The system's CPU and GPU are a generation or two behind, but it should still be able to crank through today's games at reasonable settings.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch gaming laptop has underglow lighting that makes the laptop seem like it's floating above your desk, but more impressive than that trick of the eye is its component lineup: ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Intel Gamer Days desktop deal

This liquid-cooled, VR-ready tower packs modern and powerful components, including a ninth-gen Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and the 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card. It bundles a gaming mouse and keyboard, too.