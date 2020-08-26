The Instant Pod makes quick K-Cup, Nespresso coffee the priority

Enlarge Image Instant Brands

It's not easy to brew coffee fast, with care, and from scratch. The new Instant Pod coffee maker is built to do at least one of these things. It accepts coffee pods, which at least make coffee quick. Designed by the company that brought us the Instant Pot, Instant Brands, the Instant Pod also promises maximum convenience.

According to Instant, the coffee maker is compatible with multiple styles of pod coffee. That includes everything from Keurig K-Cups and Nespresso capsules to reusable pod systems. The company also claims the Instant Pod brews at "optimal temperatures" to ensure "delicious coffeehouse flavors."

That's a bold statement, and one that's not likely true, given the few automatic coffee makers capable of proper temperature control. Even if that pans out, prepackaged coffee pods typically contain far less grounds than what's necessary for outstanding java.

Perhaps a reusable pod packed to the brim with fresh grounds will deliver the goods. I'll know for sure once I test the Instant Pod personally. Your best bet is to invest in a quality coffee grinder plus a capable singlecup brewer. If Nespresso and K-Cup coffee is your cup of tea, the Instant Pod appears to be worth considering. The brewer is currently sold exclusively through .