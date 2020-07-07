Instagram now lets everyone pin comments on posts

Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram is expanding its pinned comments feature to everyone, after testing the tool with a select group of users in May. The social media giant said the feature aims to help Instagrammers manage the conversations being had in the comment section of their posts.

"Today we're rolling out pinned comments everywhere," Instagram tweeted on Tuesday. "That means you can pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation."

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌



That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

Instagrammers can swipe right on a comment to make a pin option appear alongside icons to reply, report and delete. The tool lets users pin up to three comments to the top of the thread.

The original test for the pinned comments feature came along with a group delete tool, letting users delete multiple negative comments or block multiple accounts at once, and a feature that lets Instagrammers choose who can tag them in a post. The three features are a part of Instagram's plan to combat harassment, abuse and misinformation.