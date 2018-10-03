Esto también se puede leer en español.

Instagram goes out on new boss' first week on the job

The outage occurred in several cities across the globe.

Instagram application

People are freaking out on Twitter because the 'gram is down.

It's only been a day since Instagram's new boss came on board and the social network has already gone down.

Instagram was out for about an hour today across several cities across the globe. The outage occurred as the Facebook-owned platform saw a new boss come into office this week. 

The appointment of Adam Mosseri, former vice president of product at the 'gram, was announced Tuesday. Mosseri is stepping in to fill the void left behind following the departures of co-founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom.

With the outage going on, users are having a meltdown on Twitter.

Despite reports that Instagram is back up, it seems some users are still experiencing problems at time of writing.

CNET has reached out to Instagram for a comment.

