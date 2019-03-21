India's Google Duo adds colorful video effects for Holi celebration

Google is celebrating Holi, India's colorful spring festival, by bringing special effects to video calling app Duo. If you're in India, you'll be able to dress up your recorded video messages with colorful face powders, sunglasses, flowing borders, floating foods and a Happy Holi message, Android Police reported.
Justin Uberti, a creator and tech lead at Google Duo confirmed on Twitter that the feature is available only in India.
The Holi filters are available only when you record a video message, so you can't add them while you live chat. However, you can save a message and share it with someone on your Duo list.
India's Holi festival began Wednesday and ends Thursday.
