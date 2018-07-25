Now Playing: Watch this: If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made...

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made YouTube way slower (The 3:59, Ep. 432) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher