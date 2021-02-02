Amazon's Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO Mass Effect remaster PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up Third stimulus check Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion
If you have to live today over and over, rent Groundhog Day for $3 first

Or buy it for $10. Either way, it's a movie you can watch for a thousand years and never tire of.

groundhog-day
Columbia Pictures

Today might seem like Groundhog Day to SpaceX after SN9's inauspicious landing, but that might be because this literally is Groundhog Day. While I truly cannot tell you if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow or not, I can recommend celebrating America's most bizarre holiday with a true cinematic classic: Bill Murray's Groundhog Day. You can rent it for as little as $3 or buy it for $10. 

The movie isn't available at Netflix, HBO Max or Hulu, so if you want to watch it tonight, you'll probably need to rent or buy it from a streaming service like Vudu or Google Play. I've rounded up the links for you here. The cheapest rentals are at Vudu and Fandango Now, where you can get it for $3 in SD. Want to buy it? It's $10 everywhere, though not all purchases are in 4K -- check the fine print below. 

Rent Groundhog Day

Rent Groundhog Day in SD at Vudu for $3

Rent Groundhog Day in HD at Vudu for $4

Rent Groundhog Day in 4K at Vudu for $8

Rent Groundhog Day in SD at Fandango Now for $3

Rent Groundhog Day in HD at Fandango Now for $4

Rent Groundhog Day in 4K at Fandango Now for $8

Rent Groundhog Day in 4K at iTunes for $4

Rent Groundhog Day in 4K at Google Play for $4

Buy Groundhog Day

Buy Groundhog Day in 4K at Vudu for $10

Buy Groundhog Day in 4K at Fandango Now for $10

Buy Groundhog Day in 4K at iTunes for $10

Buy Groundhog Day in HD at Google Play for $10

