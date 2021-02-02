If you have to live today over and over, rent Groundhog Day for $3 first

Columbia Pictures

Today might seem like Groundhog Day to SpaceX after SN9's inauspicious landing, but that might be because this literally is Groundhog Day. While I truly cannot tell you if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow or not, I can recommend celebrating America's most bizarre holiday with a true cinematic classic: Bill Murray's Groundhog Day. You can rent it for as little as $3 or buy it for $10.

The movie isn't available at Netflix, HBO Max or Hulu, so if you want to watch it tonight, you'll probably need to rent or buy it from a streaming service like Vudu or Google Play. I've rounded up the links for you here. The cheapest rentals are at Vudu and Fandango Now, where you can get it for $3 in SD. Want to buy it? It's $10 everywhere, though not all purchases are in 4K -- check the fine print below.

Rent Groundhog Day

Buy Groundhog Day

