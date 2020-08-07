Hulu's discounted annual plan makes a great deal even better

Hulu

Hulu is already the single best deal in streaming, in my humble opinion, offering a wealth of great content for a very reasonable $5.99 per month. And it just got better: current subscribers to the service's ad-supported plan can get a full year for $59.99. That's like getting two months free -- or saving about 17% on the year, if you prefer to look at it that way.

For now, however, this option is available only to current subscribers; Hulu's press release notes that it will roll out to new ad-supported subscribers later this year. There's no mention of whether Hulu will also offer an annual option for the Hulu/Disney Plus/ESPN Plus bundle, which currently costs $12.99 monthly.

I'm not alone in my love of Hulu; my CNET colleagues voted it the "best service for keeping up with current shows." (Here's the full roster of our favorite streaming services.) Among the great stuff I've watched lately: Devs, Palm Springs, Mrs. America, Parasite and What We Do in the Shadows.

Personally, I'm willing to pay extra for a commercial-free viewing experience. But if you want dirt-cheap streaming TV and can live with the ads, this $59.99 deal is pretty sweet.

Now for a bit of fully warranted nepotism: I consider the second-best deal in streaming, as it offers a wealth of great content for $5.99 per month. All the Star Treks are there (new and old), plus The Good Fight, Survivor, live local CBS and lots more. (CBS All Access, like CNET, is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Your thoughts?

Read more: How to choose which streaming service is best for you

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.