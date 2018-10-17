CNET también está disponible en español.

Hulu adds a Night Mode to go easy on your eyes

The TV streamer is adding a dark theme to its web experience.

You can toggle Hulu's Night Mode on and off in settings.

Hulu on Wednesday announced that it's launching a Night Mode on its website. The feature gives Hulu watchers the option of turning on a dark theme to suit their viewing preference.

The TV-streaming company says Night Mode reduces eye strain and glare in low light, which may create a better TV-watching experience. It also gives a more cinematic feel, almost like you're in a movie theater.

Night Mode is rolling out starting today, Oct. 17. It should look good on your computer if you use dark mode apps, like the system-wide dark theme on the new MacOS Mojave.

