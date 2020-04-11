How to watch Saturday Night Live at Home tonight without cable

Getty Images

During quarantine, my wife and I are rewatching Community on Netflix as our kids watch it for the first time, and we cannot recommend Letterkenny on Hulu highly enough. (We would advise kid-free viewing for the latter.) We picked up Community in part to replace our weekly dose of Saturday Night Live, a family favorite, which is why there was great rejoicing in our home this week when we were greeted with the news that SNL is returning with a new episode on Saturday.

Details are slim other than that the episode -- titled Saturday Night Live at Home -- will be produced remotely and air at its usual time of 11:30 p.m. ET and PT this Saturday, according to Deadline. This follows NBC's standard practice of airing the show live on the East Coast and replaying it on the West Coast. We'll reportedly be treated to a Weekend Update with Michael Che and Colin Jost along with new content (actual sketches?) from the other cast members. The Hollywood Reporter says there will be no host.

How much of the show will be live and how much will be prerecorded is unknown. Other late-night shows have produced new content, but it's easier for, say, Stephen Colbert or Seth Myers to deliver a monologue and conduct an interview via Zoom than it is for a cast of characters to pull off a sketch comedy show remotely. I will certainly be tuning in Saturday night to see how they carry it off. And I believe I speak for the rest of my family when I say we've all sorely missed Kate McKinnon while under self-quarantine. The writers will certainly have a lot of material to work with; there has been a fair amount of news since the show last aired on March 7.

My channel guide shows S45 E16 Saturday Night Live at Home will air on NBC on Saturday, April 11 at 11:29 p.m. ET to 1:03 a.m ET on Sunday.

