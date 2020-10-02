Hot bloom cold brew is for people who wish it tasted better

Chanuth Naknattee / 500px / Getty Images

If you're wondering how to make better iced coffee, hot bloom cold brew might be just the trick you're looking for.

Don't like cold brew? You're not alone. In fact, there's a whole group of coffee drinkers who aren't a fan -- especially since it's made with only cold water and no hot water.

"I believe the people who don't like cold brew tend to dislike it because of its lower acidity, fuller body and lack of complexity," says Marcos Iglesias, Parlor Coffee's educator. "I, for one, usually prefer a lighter and brighter iced coffee over a cold brew, especially on a hot summer day."

Read more: Everything you need to know about iced coffee and cold brew

The good news is, if you aren't a cold brew lover, your coffee exploration doesn't have to stop there. There's a hot brewing method that can act as an alternative to regular ol' cold brew. It's called hot bloom cold brew.

What is hot bloom cold brew?

Chowhound

"Hot bloom cold brew involves a normal cold brew process that utilizes a hot water 'bloom' to allow the coffee to give off a bit more complexity and acidity," Iglesias says.

David Belanich, co-founder and president of Joyride Coffee, adds: "A coffee bloom occurs when water first comes into contact with coffee," Belanich says. "It's an important step of all brewing and creates flavors that can have different characteristics from the rest of the cup."

How to make hot bloom cold brew

1. First, you want to take a cold brew maker and fill it with 30 grams of coffee.

2. Then, hit the coffee briefly (for 20 to 40 seconds) with boiling water to begin the initial extraction.

3. This is then "followed by a more traditional cold brewing process, where you soak the beans in cold water for 12 to 16 hours," Belanich says. During this step, you can just leave your coffee sit to soak on the kitchen counter or in the refrigerator.

Read more: 12 coffee products you never knew you needed

During the soaking process, Belanich adds that you need to be paying close attention to how your brew is developing.

"Whereas cold brewing is more forgiving, you're threading the needle a little here, as hot extraction happens a lot faster than cold," Belanich says. "So, depending on the amount of time you've devoted to the hot bloom step, you'll need to adjust your cold step accordingly."

By making hot bloom cold brew, "it could yield a slightly brighter acidity," Iglesias says. But, since the final product may end up being too similar to cold brew, Iglesias recommends making regular iced coffee if you don't end up loving your results after making hot bloom cold brew.

Chowhound

"If you're already going through the trouble to heat up your water, why not just do the entire brew with it? It'll likely yield a brighter, juicier cup of iced coffee that brews in less than 3 percent the total time it takes to make cold brew," Iglesias says.

He adds: "If you decide you want an iced coffee before heading out for the day, you can have it in minutes instead of hours."