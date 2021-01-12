How Silicon Valley has responded to the deadly pro-Trump Capitol riot

Getty

Silicon Valley has moved to control the spread of misinformation after social media platforms were accused of contributing to the Jan. 6 mob attack on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

In the days after the insurrection, which left five people dead when rioters sought to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election as president, tech platforms have scrambled to tighten security and enforce often-vague moderation standards.

In an unprecedented move, Twitter permanently banned Trump, while Facebook indefinitely blocked the president's account. Similarly, Google, Apple and Amazon have taken action against Parler, a social network popular with far-right and extremist users, which rioters used to help plan the attack. Several big companies have frozen political spending for the time being.

The response also comes as tech companies are facing more pressure from their workforces to take a stand on political issues. Twitter's ban of Trump last week came after employees reportedly wrote to CEO Jack Dorsey, urging him to boot the president from the platform, asking Dorsey to examine the company's "complicity" in the insurrection. Hours before Amazon booted Parler from its servers this weekend, employees at the e-commerce giant demanded Amazon cut its service, telling the company, "Enough is enough."

"There's a bright red line that's been crossed," said Charlene Li, founder of the Altimeter Group. "There was a level of of tolerance of acceptability up to this point that these companies could no longer justify."

Here is what big tech companies have done in the wake of the attack:

Facebook

The world's biggest social network banned Trump indefinitely. He will be off the platform at least through Jan. 20, when Biden is sworn in as the next US president, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said in the announcement.

Facebook said Monday it's freezing political spending. "Following last week's awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies," a spokesperson said.

Facebook said it will remove content that uses the phrase "stop the steal" from Facebook and Instagram.

Google

The search giant has suspended Parler, a social network popular with far right users, from the Google Play store for distributing Android apps. The Parler app will remain suspended until the social network, which was used to promote the insurrection, addresses its content moderation issues.

Google said it's freezing all political contributions coming from its political action committee, NetPAC. Google said it will "review and reassess" the PAC's policies "following last week's deeply troubling events."

YouTube

Google-owned YouTube said it accelerated a policy to issue strikes on any account that posts videos making false claims about election fraud to be effective immediately. The company announced the policy update against election fraud claims last month but allowed a grace period. Under YouTube rules, three strikes within a 90-day period results in a permanent ban.

YouTube banned the channel of Steve Bannon's War Room podcast after violating the platform's three-strikes policy.

Twitter

Twitter has permanently banned Trump for its platform for "the risk of further incitement of violence."

Twitter purged the accounts of high-profile supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, including retired Gen. Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell. The baseless story falsely states that a cabal of Satan-worshipping sex traffickers control the government. "We will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. So far the company has removed more than 70,000 accounts

Apple

Apple followed Google's lead and removed Parler from its App Store for iPhones. The company had sent a letter to Parler requiring it to implement a moderation policy for content inciting violence.

Amazon

Amazon cut off hosting for Parler on Amazon Web Services, which rents server space to other companies. The social network immediately responded with a lawsuit claiming AWS breached its contract.

Twitch

Twitch, owned by Amazon, banned Trump's account. "Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the president's incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence," a spokesperson said.

Microsoft

Microsoft has paused political contributions in the wake of the attack. "Microsoft's political action committee decided that it won't make any political donations until after it assesses the implications of last week's events," a spokesperson said. "The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees.

Snapchat

Reddit

Reddit banned the popular subreddit r/Donaldtrump for repeatedly violating the platform's rules. Though not an official page of the president or his campaign, the group was reportedly one of Reddit's largest political communities. "Reddit's site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals," a spokesperson said.

