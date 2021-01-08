Reddit bans r/Donaldtrump for repeated violations following Capitol Hill riot

Screenshot by CNET

Reddit on Friday confirmed that it had banned the popular subreddit r/Donaldtrump. While not an official page hosted by the president or his campaign, the group was reportedly one of Reddit's largest political communities.

"Reddit's site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against groups of people or individuals," said a Reddit spokesperson in an emailed statement. "We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the US Capitol."

The move, which was earlier reported by Axios, follows similar bans and suspensions by Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other online platforms against President Donald Trump's accounts.

