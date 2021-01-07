Facebook blocks Trump indefinitely following Capitol Hill violence

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A day after blocking President Donald Trump from posting on Facebok for 24 hours, CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the president's accounts on Facebook and photo-sharing app Instagram would be blocked indefinitely. The social network's bans came after a mob stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday as Congress gathered in the building to certify Joe Biden as the next US president.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Biden's inauguration will take place on Jan. 20.

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The bans represent Facebook's strongest actions against Trump's posts -- it previously limited itself to labelling his comments on election fraud, arguing that his posts were of public interest.

"The current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government," Zuckerberg wrote Thursday.

Twitter also temporarily blocked Trump for the first time following Wednesday's violence, with Twitter saying his posts violated its rules against interfering in elections or other civic processes. A spokesperson for Twitter on Thursday said the social network is continuing to evaluate the situation in real time.

The bans followed a wide-ranging push for the social networks to deal with the president's posts spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and inciting violence. University of Virginia law professor Danielle Citron, journalist Kara Swisher, Obama Foundation CTO Leslie Miley and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt were among high-profile figures urging Twitter to block Trump as Capitol Hill descended into chaos.

On Thursday, Trump shared a statement via White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino. He said there would be an "orderly transition" of power on Jan. 20, but said he still disagrees with the election's outcome and made no mention of concession.

Also Thursday, the FBI posted on Facebook and Twitter to seek the public's help in identifying those involved in the Capitol Hill incident.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.