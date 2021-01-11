Facebook, Google and Microsoft freeze PAC contributions in the wake of Capitol siege

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Following the violence on Capitol Hill last week, Facebook suspended contributions from its political action committee. And it's not alone among tech companies.

"Following last week's awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies," Facebook spokesperson Daniel Roberts told CNET. Roberts noted that this doesn't apply to political spending at large.

Google has also frozen political contributions following the attack. A spokesperson for the tech giant said it's frozen all NetPAC political contributions and is reviewing its policies.

NEW: Google freezes political contributions after the attack on the Capitol, following Facebook and other companies. "We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week's deeply troubling events," a spokesperson says. — Richard Nieva (@richardjnieva) January 11, 2021

Axios reported earlier that Microsoft is taking similar steps. Historically tech PACs have donated to both Democrats and Republicans.

"Microsoft's political action committee decided last Friday that it will not make any political donations until after it assesses the implications of last week's events," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET in an email. "The PAC regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees."

Social media companies have cracked down on President Donald Trump after a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Among the actions taken: Facebook blocked Trump indefinitely, and Twitter banned his account permanently.