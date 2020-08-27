Hot microwave deal: Get $50 off a Sharp stainless steel carousel countertop model

If you're looking for a solid microwave that's modestly priced but has a fairly premium look, good power (1100W) and is simple to use, Sharp is serving up a $50 discount on its SMC1655BS countertop microwave. It lists for $170 but Sharp's e-commerce site has it for $120. That's $20 less than we've seen it at other online retailers like Lowe's, which lists it as out of stock. The discount is available till September 12.
I've had an earlier Sharp carousel countertop for over 10 years and it still works. Microwaves are basically commodities at this point, but this one seems to be a pretty good value at $120. At 1.6 cubic feet, it just classifies as "full-size," according to our buying guide, and definitely heats food faster than my 10-year old microwave that's slightly smaller and cost $100 back then. It has 11 power levels and an auto-defrost feature.
