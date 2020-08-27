Hot microwave deal: Get $50 off a Sharp stainless steel carousel countertop model

David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for a solid microwave that's modestly priced but has a fairly premium look, good power (1100W) and is simple to use, Sharp is serving up a $50 discount on its SMC1655BS countertop microwave. It lists for $170 but Sharp's e-commerce site has it for $120. That's $20 less than we've seen it at other online retailers like , which lists it as out of stock. The discount is available till September 12.

Read more: Everything you need to know about buying a microwave

I've had an earlier Sharp carousel countertop for over 10 years and it still works. Microwaves are basically commodities at this point, but this one seems to be a pretty good value at $120. At 1.6 cubic feet, it just classifies as "full-size," according to our buying guide, and definitely heats food faster than my 10-year old microwave that's slightly smaller and cost $100 back then. It has 11 power levels and an auto-defrost feature.

Read more: Best microwaves of 2020