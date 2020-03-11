Carol Yepes/Getty Images

I've dipped a few toes into the podcasting world, and I can tell you two of the biggest pain points: Finding web hosting for the show and distributing it to various platforms (Apple Podcasts, TuneIn and so on). The former gets expensive; the latter is a time-consuming hassle. Suffice it to say, once I spotted this deal, I waited approximately zero seconds before jumping on it.

Ending in just two days, AppSumo is offering a . Regular price: $490. That's good for hosting and publishing one show. You can stack this deal and get three shows for $158 or five for $237.

Although I haven't done a super-deep dive into the service yet, I've already imported two previous podcasts (Battlestar Recaptica and Protocol 1: A Travelers Podcast, if you're curious) -- a process that was super easy. Indeed, everything about the Podcast.co dashboard is admirably simplistic.

What I especially like about the service is the way it can automatically distribute your podcast to eight different platforms, a huge time-saver. Those include the aforementioned as well as Breaker, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

If you go for the one-podcast plan, you get support for up to five users, a 500GB monthly download allowance, unlimited episodes and listeners and your own customized podcast page -- in other words, really everything you need. The multipodcast plans are largely the same but allow even more people to use the service.

Best of all, AppSumo offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, meaning if Podcast.co doesn't meet your needs for some reason, you can get a full refund. That's why I didn't hesitate to pull the trigger.

So whether you have an existing podcast and want a cheaper place to host it or you're planning to launch something new, this is something I urge you to check out.

Your thoughts?

