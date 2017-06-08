HomePod, Echo, Google Home: How secure are your speakers?

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Smart speakers are pretty good listeners, too. Which makes you wonder if your conversations are staying at home.

Apple raised the question when it talked up the security and privacy aspects of its newly unveiled HomePod, a Siri-powered speaker that takes aim at the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

It's an intriguing point to consider at a time when millions of consumers have purchased a smart speaker for their home. While Google and Amazon spend a lot of time talking about the intelligence of their respective assistants and the convenience they offer, there is little mention of the security and privacy.

These voice assistants for the home all generally work the same: they're only listening after you activate with a wake word, the audio is recorded, sent to the company's servers, and sent back.

Recorded audio is already a topic of debate. In Amazon's battle over Echo data in a murder case, it argued that the First Amendment protected voice commands but eventually handed over the recordings.

Here's where the three major smart speakers stand on protecting a person's privacy, from both the government and from hackers.

Encryption

Apple's HomePod, the Google Home and the Amazon Echo all encrypt the voice recordings sent to their respective servers. But they've got varying degrees of how they keep the data secret.

At the World Wide Developers Conference, Phil Schiller, the head of Apple's marketing, said the HomePod's data would be encrypted, but he did not go into detail. A person familiar with HomePod's development said it would have the same level of encryption as Siri and HomeKit.

In Apple's iOS security guide from March, the company noted that Siri communications occur on servers over HTTPS, which is encrypts data between the phone and the device.

Data for the Google Home is encrypted in-transit and at rest, which means that it's protected as it heads to Google's servers and encoded again where it's stored.

On the Amazon Echo, conversations with Alexa are also encrypted in transit and at rest from your device to Amazon's cloud servers and "securely stored," a spokeswoman said in an email.

This mostly means that your data is unlikely to be stolen or spied on as it's being sent to Apple, Google and Amazon's servers. But when it comes to protecting people from government requests, that's a different story.

ID, please?

Amazon was able to provide data for a murder trial because all the recordings, even though they were encrypted, are linked to individuals.

"The recordings are securely stored in the AWS cloud and tied to your account to allow the service to be personalized for each user," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an email.

Similarly, Google Home collects data from your apps, your search and location history, and your voice commands, which are all tied to your Google account.

Chris Monroe/CNET

All Google Homes require an account tied to it, but it's possible to create dummy accounts that wouldn't have all your personal information on it. That's different for the Echo, where you need an Amazon account -- which has a user's credit card information and shipping address.

If a government agency requested data from Google or Amazon from a voice assistant, they would be able to point to accounts associated with the user.

It's a different situation with the HomePod.

The data sent from the HomePod is anonymized, meaning there's no name or Apple ID attached to your commands. It works just like Siri, with random identifiers used only within the device.

So if the government requested Siri data on a specific user, Apple would not be able to pick it out of millions of random numbers. That's useful, considering that Apple gets slammed with thousands of national security requests every year.

Amazon and Google both have their policies for dealing with demands for data on the Echo and the Home. Amazon won't release data unless there is a "valid and binding legal demand," while Google fights to narrow down more than 45,550 requests a year. And for both companies, the recordings are saved until you decide to delete it manually.

For Siri, voice recordings are saved for six-months on Apple's voice recognition servers to understand a user better. After that, it's deleted automatically and another copy -- without any identifiers -- helps improve Siri for up to two years.

With anonymized IDs, Apple's speakers have a much more compelling argument for not handing over data -- they can't find it.

In the game of hide and seek with your voice data, the advantage -- for now -- goes to Apple.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.