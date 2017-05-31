Hillary Clinton says there were many reasons why she lost

Asa Mathat/Vox Media

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Wednesday "weaponized information" was a major reason she lost the election to President Donald Trump.

When the former Secretary of State and US senator was asked during Recode's Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, if she could've done anything differently, she said time wasn't on her side. Clinton said she was concerned heading into Election Day about the impact alleged Russian hackings, the rise of "fake news" about her campaign and email leaks would have on voters.

"The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over -- because I had no control over the Russians -- was the way the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when," she said. "This was the biggest 'nothing burger' ever."