Hey, those redesigned Apple apps look awfully familiar...

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper

Think different! But not that different! Maybe kind of the same!

On Monday, at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, the company announced redesigned versions of Apple Music and Apple News. They're crisp, they're clean, they're colorful.

In short, they look a lot like the news site Bloomberg Businessweek.

Sharp, bold, sans-serif headlines? Check.

Similar color scheme? Yep.

Utilize large blocks of white space? You bet.

Screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper

They're modern, for sure. Clear and very 2016.

If the New York Times is the Old Gray Lady, these are more the iPad Hanging On Your Dorm Room Door.

Now there are only so many fonts out there, and only so many ways to lay out a news story (or a music site!). It's a finite world. Only so many crayon colors, even in the box of 64 with the sharpener. But don't expect us to tell them apart in a hurry, is what we're saying.

And while we're on the subject, could either Breaking News or Downcast change their phone icon, so we don't keep starting up a podcast when we just wanted the latest news, and vice-versa? That'd be great, thanks!