In case you didn't hear, Amazon unveiled a truckload of new products yesterday. And that can mean only one thing: New deals on a truckload of older products. First out of the gate: The 2nd-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker with wood finish for $69.99, the lowest price to date. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I know what you're thinking: "Wait, didn't we see the Echo dip as low as $50 on Prime Day?" Yes, but that was for the cloth-covered models, which normally sell for $100. These are the fancier ones, available with either an oak or walnut finish. Regular price: $120.

It's hard to say just yet how the new 3rd-generation Echo compares to this 2nd-gen model, and I fully expect we'll see sale prices on the former (currently $100, but with no wood-finish options available, only cloth) before long.

But if you're looking to upgrade an earlier Echo or Echo Dot, or you just don't like the plastic or cloth shells, here's your chance to go the wood route without paying a premium. Read CNET's 2nd-gen Echo review to learn more about this model.

Your thoughts?

