HBO Max will launch $10-a-month ad-supporter tier first week of June

's cheaper, ad-supported tier will cost $10 a month and launch in the first week of June, WarnerMedia said Wednesday. Called simply HBO Max with Ads, the company said it would have the least amount of commercials of all ad-based streaming services, which would include unconventional ad formats, like ads that only show up when you pause whatever you're watching.

HBO Max launched a year ago as another splashy new service in the so-called streaming wars, a year-and-a-half period when media and technology giants rolled out their own, big-budget services to take on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and the like. Just like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock, HBO Max hopes its particular mix of shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. But these corporate rivalries also affect how many services you must use -- and pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.

After a bumpy launch a year ago, appears to be hitting a stride. This year, all year, it's streaming all Warner Bros.' new movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas. Those big-name flicks, plus buzzy originals like the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League and a Friends reunion special, have attracted more interest in Max. But a new megadeal between for owner AT&T to spin off all its media operations and merge them with Discovery means the future shape of HBO Max may be different than it is now.

