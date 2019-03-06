Grab a 1st-generation Amazon Echo Show for $100

Amazon

Sorry this deal arrived so late. Reasons I won't bore you with.

Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the 1st-generation Amazon Echo Show for $99.99, shipped free for Amazon Prime members. (Everyone else pays $5.)

In case you're unfamiliar with it, the Echo Show is Amazon's Alexa-with-a-screen product. You get all the voice-activated goodness of a smart speaker, but with a lovely screen for watching videos, making Skype-like video calls, checking the feed from your security cameras and so on.

It's not perfect, though, as you'll learn from reading CNET's Echo Show review. And there's a second-generation model that's better-looking, better-sounding and just all-around better. It's also $229.

Read more: Build your own Echo Show on the cheap

Warts notwithstanding, I want a pair of these so I can have easy video chats with my parents. I can also see some value in watching recipe videos while in the kitchen.

If you already own a 1st-gen Show, hit the comments and share what you like and/or don't like about the product, and whether you think it's a good deal at $100.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show review: Alexa's new touchscreen needs...

Coomoors

Bonus deal: File this under "Things I Didn't Know I Needed." For a limited time, and while supplies last, this 3-panel LED motion-sensing garage/shop/warehouse light is $32.89 when you clip the on-page 10-percent-off coupon and apply promo code X6AZ2FX7 at checkout. It's normally $47, and that's the same price most other vendors charge for this exact same product.

Designed to screw into a standard bulb socket, this 60-watt light features three angle-adjustable LED panels that, together, produce 6,000 lumens. (Translation: It's pretty bright.)

Because it has a motion sensor, you just leave the switch on all the time and the LEDs will light up when you enter the garage and turn off when you leave. And here I've been flipping that switch like a sucker all this time!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!