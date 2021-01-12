Cadillac eVTOL air taxi Super Mario 3D World trailer Nvidia at CES 2021 Indiana Jones video game CES 2021 Day 1 wrapup Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

GoSun Flow and Brew at CES 2021 purify water and make coffee using only solar power

Need coffee while you camp? These are the perfect gadgets for you.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

GoSun's latest devices, the Brew travel mug-French press combination and the Flow water purification system, run using only solar power -- and the company is showing them off for CES 2021.

The Brew is insulated like any travel mug, but includes a 12-volt heater and built-in French press, making it good for coffee- or tea-brewing while off the grid. The idea is that you can boil water, and thus drink coffee, while camping, without needing to build a fire. Whether you're unable to make a fire because of unfavorable weather or a current campfire ban, the GoSun allows you to stay caffeinated.

The GoSun Flow can work in tandem with the Brew, filtering 99.99% of pathogens from water, according to the company. With a single charge, the Flow can purify 100 gallons of water to be used for hand-washing, showering, drinking or brewing coffee.

The Flow incorporates a 9-liter collapsible sink basin, a hose with various attachments (such as a shower head and faucet) and an 18.5 watt-hour lithium battery with an integrated solar panel. The sink itself weighs only 2.75 pounds.

The GoSun Brew is available now for $100, and the GoSun Flow is available now for $250.

