Google's GDC 2019 streaming games service announcement: Watch here

When you think of ways to play big-name video games, you probably think of Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation or Nintendo's Switch.

If Google has its way, you'll soon be considering its Project Stream service too.

The tech giant is expected to announce a new streaming game service at a press event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. Google already showed off the service running Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey during a public test late last year. And on Monday, the company showed off a new squiggle (or "s"?), which appears to be the likely logo for the streaming service.

The service allows gamers to play standard PC games within Google's Chrome browser. The games are powered by Google's high-performance computers, which then stream the images to the web browser in a similar way Netflix streams videos.

Google isn't the only company doing this. Sony's offered its PlayStation Now game streaming service since 2014, and chipmaker Nvidia offers one called GeForce Now. Microsoft is also readying an Xbox-related game streaming service, called Project xCloud, expected in the next couple of years.

In the meantime, Google drummed up interest in its streaming event when it posted a YouTube countdown page, inviting visitors to "Discover a new way to play." The company also is asking people to sign up to receive more information after its announcement.

Here are the details:

When?

Tuesday, March 19: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

Where?

We'll have the livestream right here, so you can follow along in real time.

The event itself is happening in San Francisco, and the CNET team will be there.

What can we expect?

Rumors are Google will introduce both its streaming service and potentially a controller to go with it. Also, expect the company to talk about game partnerships with companies like Ubisoft, which it partnered with during its public trial.

