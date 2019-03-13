Google's GDC 2019 game streaming service announcement: How to watch

When you think of ways to play big-name video games, you probably think of Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation or Nintendo's Switch.
If Google has its way, you'll soon be considering its Project Stream service too.
The tech giant is expected to announce a new streaming game service at a press event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 19. Google already showed off the service running Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey during a public test late last year.
The service allows gamers to play standard PC games within Google's Chrome browser. The games are powered by Google's high-performance computers, which then stream the images to the web browser in a similar way Netflix streams videos.
Google isn't the only company doing this. Sony's offered its PlayStation Now game streaming service since 2014, and chipmaker Nvidia offers one called GeForce Now. Microsoft is also readying an Xbox-related game streaming service, called Project xCloud, expected in the next couple of years.
In the meantime, Google drummed up interest in its streaming event when it posted a YouTube countdown page Tuesday, inviting visitors to "Discover a new way to play." The company also asks people to sign up to receive more information after its announcement.
Here are the details:
When?
Tuesday, March 19: 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET
Where?
We'll have the livestream right here, so you can follow along in real time.
The event itself is happening in San Francisco, and the CNET team will be there.
What can we expect?
Rumors are Google will introduce both its streaming service and potentially a controller to go with it. Also, expect the company to talk about game partnerships with companies like Ubisoft, which it partnered with during its public trial.
Captain Marvel a soaring tale of self-discovery with a '90s riff: The first female-led Marvel movie subverts superhero tropes in the best possible way.
How Nick Park hid Wallace and Gromit in his latest movie: VFX Howard Jones explains the Early Man director's methods.
Discuss: Google's GDC 2019 game streaming service announcement: How to watch
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.