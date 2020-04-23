CNET también está disponible en español.

Google will now tell you if it's stumped

In case the results weren't clear enough.

Screenshot by David Priest/CNET

Google has announced a new feature for its search engine: a message that tells you if your query isn't surfacing many related results. According to the blog post in which Google made the announcement, the feature is meant to let users know that Google "probably [hasn't] found what you're looking for."

The window will also suggest tips for searching more effectively in the future.

