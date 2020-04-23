Google has announced a new feature for its search engine: a message that tells you if your query isn't surfacing many related results. According to the blog post in which Google made the announcement, the feature is meant to let users know that Google "probably [hasn't] found what you're looking for."
The window will also suggest tips for searching more effectively in the future.
Google did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Discuss: Google will now tell you if it's stumped
