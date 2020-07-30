Google will help you find Black-owned businesses

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is adding new ways to help users find and support Black-owned businesses, the search giant said Thursday. US merchants with a verified Google Business Profile can now add a Black-owned business attribute to their profile so customers can see that it's Black-owned when they find that business through Google Search and Maps, according to a blog post.

To spread the word about the new Black-owned business tag, Google partnered with the US Black Chambers, and will provide training for Black-owned businesses to improve their Google presence with tools like Google My Business and Google Analytics.

And as part of Google's monetary commitment to support underrepresented entrepreneurs, the company will integrate the Black-owned business attribute into the digital skills training programs offered to Black business owners through Grow with Google Digital Coaches. Digital Coaches offer free mentorship, networking and workshop opportunities to Black and Latinx businesses across the US.

The Google for Startups Accelerator for Black Founders is also kicking off its work with a first cohort of 12 startups. The group includes the founders of Clerkie, a business designed to help Americans get out of debt, Upswing, dedicated to improving the online education system, and MindRight Health, which provides digital mental health services for young people. The founders will get training and support from Google and other industry experts on technical challenges, business growth and outside investment opportunities, according to the blog post.

