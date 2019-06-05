Google Trips heads into the sunset

Juan Garzón / CNET

It's the end of the road for Google Trips.

The internet giant announced this week it would discontinue support for the Android travel-planning app in two months.

The app debuted in 2016, promising to help users organize their travel needs, even when you're offline. The app would guide users to particular places of interest and restaurants, as well as consolidate their reservations and tickets.

It also allowed you to customize a daily itinerary, laying out how to get to places and figuring out how long your route will take. And if you didn't have an itinerary in mind, the app could generate one for you.

Several travel services that already offer this kind of planning, but Trips took advantage of Google's wide geographical database and your Gmail, which is where you can send reservations and ticket confirmations.

Speculation that Google Trips' days were numbered began in May when Google announced plans to revamp the Trips web service, making the Trips information more accessible at Google Travel, Google Maps and Google Search.

Google said on a support page it will end support for Google Trips on Aug. 5, but users will still be able to access email and trip information until then.