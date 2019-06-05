CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Apps

Google Trips heads into the sunset

The Android travel-planning app will shut down in August.

google-trips-recomendaciones.jpg

Google Trips helped organize all your travel needs, including trip itineraries.

 Juan Garzón / CNET

It's the end of the road for Google Trips.

The internet giant announced this week it would discontinue support for the Android travel-planning app in two months.

The app debuted in 2016, promising to help users organize their travel needs, even when you're offline. The app would guide users to particular places of interest and restaurants, as well as consolidate their reservations and tickets.

It also allowed you to customize a daily itinerary, laying out how to get to places and figuring out how long your route will take. And if you didn't have an itinerary in mind, the app could generate one for you.

Several travel services that already offer this kind of planning, but Trips took advantage of Google's wide geographical database and your Gmail, which is where you can send reservations and ticket confirmations.

Speculation that Google Trips' days were numbered began in May when Google announced plans to revamp the Trips web service, making the Trips information more accessible at Google Travel, Google Maps and Google Search.

Google said on a support page it will end support for Google Trips on Aug. 5, but users will still be able to access email and trip information until then.

Next Article: Amazon's helping police build a surveillance network with Ring doorbells