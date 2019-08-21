Google to launch the Nest Mini, report says

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google will be launching a second version of the Google Home Mini called the Nest Mini, according to a report. The new smart speaker will come with a built-in wall mount and better sound, 9to5Google reported Wednesday.

The Google Home Mini launched in late 2017, combining smart home speaker features into a budget package costing $29. Google and Nest combined forces into a single smart home brand called Google Nest in May, with products being launched with the new name.

The Nest Mini will be around the same size as the first Google Home Mini, according to the report, but will add a 3.5mm stereo jack. It could also come with proximity awareness and is tipped to launch in a series of colors to choose from, 9to5Google said.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

