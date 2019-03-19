Google Stadia gaming at GDC 2019: Everything just announced

James Martin/CNET

When you think of ways to play big-name video games, you probably think of Microsoft's Xbox, Sony's PlayStation or Nintendo's Switch.

If Google has its way, you'll soon be considering its Stadia service too.

The tech giant announced its new streaming game service at a press event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday. The new service, called Stadia, is designed as a way for people to play and watch gaming together, Google said. The company said it plans to bring together players, broadcasters on YouTube and game developers to create a new experience. It'll launch later this year, Google said, without saying anything about how much it'll cost.

"Our ambition is far beyond a single game," said Google's Phil Harrison. Instead, the company sees the opportunity to give players "instant access" to a game by clicking a link. "The power of instant access is magical, and it's already transformed the music and movie industries."

The service allows gamers to play standard PC games within anything that can browse the web, including a TV, a phone, a tablet and of course a PC. The games are powered by Google's high-performance computers, which then stream the images to the web browser in a similar way Netflix streams videos. And they're streamed at up to 4k high-definition video, at 60-frames per second, meaning animations will move smoothly.

Gamers play using a controller Google designed, which connects through WiFi to Stadia's systems.

"It's seamless," Harrison said.

Google isn't the only company doing this. Sony's offered its PlayStation Now game streaming service since 2014, and chipmaker Nvidia offers one called GeForce Now. Microsoft is also readying an Xbox-related game streaming service, called Project xCloud, expected in the next couple of years.

Here's everything we know about Google's service so far.

It uses the "cloud"

The service relies on Google's massive global network of computers and servers that delivers YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail to you already. Google said it's developed specialized graphics and computer chips to make its systems work particularly well for gaming.

Google has a controller

The rumors were true: Google has developed a controller for its Stadia service. But unlike most gaming controllers, which connect to a video game console, the Stadia controller is designed to connect directly to the internet, to ensure the fastest connection.

Stadia streams at high quality

Google said its service currently streams video at 1080p, 60fps. But at launch later this year, Google said it should be capable of 4k video at 60fps, and in the future it'll be able to output 8k video at 120fps.

Google already has partners

The company said it's working with Ubisoft, makers of the popular Assassin's Creed adventure games, and id Software, makers of Doom, to bring games to the service.

Google is going to make its own games

The company also said it has started a game-making studio, much like Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have done. The company didn't show off any games it has planned, but it's recruited industry veterans such as former Electronic Arts and Ubisoft executive Jade Raymond.

We don't know how much it'll cost

Of all the things Google did announce, it didn't put a price tag on any of it. It's fair to assume the games will likely cost the same they typically do on a standard Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo, but the company's staying quiet for now.

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, said in an interview after the event that he expects several different approaches, from direct purchase to game rentals where people sign up to play for a certain number of hours.

Stadia is designed with YouTube in mind

Google showed off how Stadia can stream video to spectators, and also offer them ways to join in. One example Google described was a "play" button on a YouTube video that brings you straight into the game on Stadia. Another example was allowing gamers watching someone play a basketball game, for example, can click a link to join in.

Google also said Stadia will have a "State Share" feature, where people can share a link that allows someone to play starting exactly at the same spot in the game that they are.

Google wants developers to use Stadia too

Google said it's partnered with game development software makers like Epic Games, Unity and Cryengine to ensure game developers can take advantage of its technology.

CNET's Lori Grunin contributed to this report.

First published March 12 at 10:35 a.m. PT.

Updated March 19 at 9:55 a.m. PT: