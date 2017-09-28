Google reportedly working on Echo Show competitor

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google is working on a tabletop smart screen for video calls that will take on Amazon's Echo Show, TechCrunch reported Thursday.

The device, internally codenamed "Manhattan," will have a similar screen size to the 7-inch Echo Show, people familiar with the matter told the tech site. The device, which may run a version of Android, was expected to be released in mid-2018, but there is pressure to release it as soon as this year, TechCrunch reported.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report emerges just a day after Amazon unveiled a slew of new Echo devices, all enabled to run Alexa, the internet retailer's voice assistant. Google is trying to catch up with Amazon, which created the smart speaker market when it unveiled the Echo in 2014. For now, Amazon has a big lead, capturing seven out of every 10 smart speaker customers in the US, according to eMarketer. Google is a distant second.

Amazon increased the pressure Wednesday, when it showcased new products in the Echo lineup, including a new Echo, the Echo Plus,the Echo Spot and the Echo Connect. The additions appear to reflect Amazon's desire to create new forms for Alexa so customers won't be wooed away.

Google and Amazon have spatted in recent days after Google's YouTube vanished from the Echo Show earlier this week. The dispute apparently centers on how the video-sharing site is presented on Amazon's smart speaker.

Predictably, both sides blame each other.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.