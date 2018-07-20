Google owns Duck.com, which has been driving rival search engine DuckDuckGo up the wall for over six years. Because when you type "duck.com" into a web browser, you get Google.com. Doesn't make a lot of sense, yes?
But after a new round of complaints this Friday, Google has relented. Google comms VP Rob Shilkin just
quacked tweeted that a new landing page will give people an opportunity to click from Duck.com straight through to DuckDuckGo. Or to the Wikipedia page for ducks, because that's only fair.
Or to ducks.com, which redirects to Bass Pro Shops -- a fact that Google is likely pointing out to inform web denizens that "fairness" isn't always the nature of the internet.
Either way, DuckDuckGo seems happy by the change. The company's CEO and founder tweeted his thanks, plus an additional request:
We're not seeing the new landing page yet, but Google tells us it's only a matter of time before it finishes rolling out across the web.
