Google promotes Google smart speaker on Google homepage

Google

Google's homepage, the most visited website in the world, is known for its traditionally minimalist design -- save for the occasional Doodle.

So it's unusual to see the company using its homepage to advertise its own high-end speaker.

Below the Google search bar is a simple two-sentence ad that states "Meet Google Home Max. Now in stock."

It links to the purchase page for the Google smart speaker, which was announced the speaker last year.

The sly ad anticipates the Feb. 9 sales date of the competing Apple HomePod. Apple isn't advertising the HomePod as a smart speaker, however, even though it features Siri.