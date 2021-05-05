Google launches Entertainment Space app suite for Android tablets

Google

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of a new entertainment hub for Android tablets called Entertainment Space, modeled on its Kids Space app suite. The hub will include apps for video streaming, games and books.

The tech giant said it's seen over 30% more people start using Android tablets compared to the prior year.

"Once you sign in to your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show you your content in one place and tailored for you. And if you want to share your tablet, everyone in the family can have their own personalized profile," the company said in a press release Wednesday.

Entertainment Space apps will be divided by tabbed sections -- labeled Watch, Games and Read -- and include YouTube, Google TV, Twitch, Hulu, Google Play Books, Google Play Games and others. Select games will be available to play without download, and select audiobooks will be available in the Read tab.

Entertainment Space will be available starting this month, first on Walmart Onn tablets. The hub will then be rolled out globally on all new and some existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other unspecified manufacturers.