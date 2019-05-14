19K Google Home Minis given away at Warriors-Trail Blazers playoff game

Google

Basketball fans attending the first game of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will have more than just memories to take home.

They'll also take home a free Google Home Mini.

Google Nest teamed with the Warriors to give the smart speaker to all 19,596 fans in attendance at the game Tuesday. Google said this was the first time it's held a giveaway at a major sporting event.

Fans who activate their new smart home device following the game will have a chance to win tickets to a future Warriors game, the team said.

The game will also mark the first time two brothers have faced off in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors' Steph Curry will be meeting his younger brother, Seth, who plays for the Blazers.

Like the original Google Home digital assistant, the Mini has Google's version of Alexa (called Google Assistant) built in, responding to most questions and commands you can think to throw at it. You can read the full review of the Google Home Mini here.