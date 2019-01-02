Google gets FCC approval to use radar-based motion sensor

VCG

Google's motion sensors are in the making.

The search giant on Monday was granted approval from the Federal Communications Commission to deploy radar-based motion sensors, also known as Project Soli, according to Reuters. The sensors reportedly allow users to operate electronic devices using hand gestures.

The FCC's approval lets the search giant to operate the sensors at higher power levels than currently allowed and the sensors will be allowed aboard aircraft.

"Grant of the waiver will serve the public interest by providing for innovative device control features using touchless hand gesture technology," Julius Knapp, the FCC's chief of Engineering and Technology, wrote in the order.

Google in March asked FCC to grant its waiver, according to the order. The sensor captures motion in a three-dimensional space using a radar beam to enable touchless control of device features.

The search giant unvealed Project Soli in 2016 with a video showing that you can control your smartwatches and speakers by moving your hand far or close to the devices and touching your thumb with your index finger.

Google and FCC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.