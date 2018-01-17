CNET también está disponible en español.

Google to fix Wi-Fi-slaying Chromecast bug on Thursday

An Android update should keep your home network from succumbing to potentially crippling data bursts.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google plans to update Android phones on Thursday so an interaction with Chromecast video-streaming devices and Google Home smart speakers won't whack your Wi-Fi.

Google acknowledged the problem in a customer support post and said the update to Android's Google Play Services software will arrive Thursday to fix it.

"In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks," Google said of the problem. "People with an Android phone and a Chromecast built-in device (such as a Chromecast or Google Home device) on the same Wi-Fi network may experience this issue."

