Google Fiber hits 2Gbps speeds

CNET/Marguerite Reardon

Google Fiber has announced its internet service can now provide download speeds of up to 2Gbps in some areas. The speedy service will cost $100 a month, the provider said Tuesday, with that price including a Wi-Fi 7 router and extender. It comes at a time when more people are working or learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year has made this need for more speed and bandwidth especially acute, as many of us are now living our entire lives -- from work to school to play -- within our homes, creating unprecedented demand for internet capacity," Google Fiber said.

Google Fiber launched in 2010, and now provides internet in 19 cities across the US. Google is looking for users to sign up to test the new service, which will become available in Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama next month. The 2Gbps speeds will be coming to testers in the remaining Google Fiber cities later this fall.

Read more: The best internet providers for 2020: How to choose cable vs. DSL vs. satellite and more

You can join the Google Fiber Trusted Tester program online if you're a customer of Google Fiber or Google Fiber Webpass.

Google says the 2Gbps service will be launched in most of its footprint by early next year. Google Fiber is available in Atlanta; Charlotte; Denver; Kansas City; Austin; Chicago; Nashville; Orange County, California; San Antonio; San Francisco; Seattle; Huntsville; Miami; Provo, Utah; Salt Lake City; The Triangle, North Carolina and San Diego.