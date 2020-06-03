CNET también está disponible en español.

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking people in Incognito mode

The search giant is accused of invading the privacy of millions of Americans.

Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

Google headquarters sprawls across a large campus in Mountain View, California.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is facing a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of invading people's privacy and tracking internet use even when browsers are set to "private" mode. 

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion from Google and its parent company Alphabet, according to Reuters.  

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Reuters it clearly tells users that "websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity" when they open a tab in Incognito mode.

Attorneys with the firm representing the plaintiffs, Boies Schiller & Flexner, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come. 