Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking people in Incognito mode

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is facing a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of invading people's privacy and tracking internet use even when browsers are set to "private" mode.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion from Google and its parent company Alphabet, according to Reuters.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Reuters it clearly tells users that "websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity" when they open a tab in Incognito mode.

Attorneys with the firm representing the plaintiffs, Boies Schiller & Flexner, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.