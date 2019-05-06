Google Doodle spotlights 'classroom heroes' for Teacher Appreciation Week

Google

Google is celebrating teachers this Monday. If you check out the search engine's page, you'll see a crayon-style Google Doodle surrounded by pencils, protractors, apples, puzzle pieces and other school-related images.

"Today's Doodle was created in partnership with the 57,2019 US State Teachers of the Year who visited Google in January for their first group meeting and explores the theme 'A day in the life of a teacher,'" Google said in a blog post.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Google said it's making on its largest teacher-focused grants-- a $5 million Google.org grant that will unlock $10 million for teachers through DonorsChoose.org. For every dollar that's donated to the non-profit, Google will add an extra fifty cents from Monday to Tuesday, up to $1.5 million total.

Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year, created the doodle.

"Google's homepage today is a tribute to teachers, and I feel proud to see the contribution I made—alongside my 56 fellow State Teachers of the Year—up there for everyone to see," Robinson said in a blog post.

Teacher Appreciation Week was trending on Twitter Monday morning as thousands took to social media to celebrate educators.

Teachers are the people who do the most for us, yet often go the most under-appreciated. Educators are underpaid while expected to run classrooms with a lack of resources. Amidst budget cuts, teachers are often left to purchase supplies out of pocket. Over the last year, the poor working conditions have led to walkouts, sickouts and strikes.

Originally published May 6 at 6:03 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:32 a.m. PT: Added details about Google grants for teachers.