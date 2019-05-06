Google Doodle honors 'classroom heroes' for Teacher Appreciation Week

Google

Google is celebrating teachers this Monday. If you check out the search engine's page, you'll see a crayon-style Google Doodle surrounded by pencils, protractors, apples, puzzle pieces and other school-related images.

"Today's Doodle was created in partnership with the 57 2019 US State Teachers of the Year who visited Google in January for their first group meeting and explores the theme 'A day in the life of a teacher,'" Google said in a blog post.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Google said it's making one its largest teacher-focused grants -- a $5 million Google.org grant that will unlock $10 million for teachers through DonorsChoose.org. For every dollar that's donated to the nonprofit, Google will add 50 cents, from Monday to Tuesday, up to $1.5 million total.

Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year, created the doodle. Robinson said he went into teaching to honor is mother, Sylvia Robinson, who was denied the opportunity to become an educator because of poverty and segregation. Instead, his mother opened an in-home daycare center for children in the neighborhood and taught in a different way. Today, Robinson teaches social studies in a juvenile detention facility in Virginia.

"I work to create a positive school culture and empower my students to become civically-minded social advocates," Robinson said.

When he was chosen as Virginia's Teacher of the Year, Robinson said he was "elated."

"Google's homepage today is a tribute to teachers, and I feel proud to see the contribution I made — alongside my 56 fellow State Teachers of the Year — up there for everyone to see," Robinson said in a blog post.

Teacher Appreciation Week was trending on Twitter Monday morning as thousands took to social media to celebrate educators.

Even with that sort of recognition, teachers often find themselves in a tough situation, living on modest salaries while expected to run classrooms with a lack of resources and left to purchase supplies out of pocket. Over the last year, those working conditions have led to walkouts, sickouts and strikes.

Now playing: Watch this: Our wishlist for Google I/O 2019

Originally published May 6 at 6:03 a.m. PT.

Update, at 6:32 a.m. PT: Added details about Google grants for teachers, 8:52 a.m. PT: Added more details about Rodney Robinson.