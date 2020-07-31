Google Doodle fetes Pacita Abad, Philippine artist and activist known for bold colors

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrated Philippine-born artist and activist Pacita Abad on Friday. On this day in 1984, Abad became the first woman to receive the Philippines' prestigious Ten Outstanding Young Men award.

Abad, who was born in Basco in 1946, was forced to leave her home country for the US in 1970 because of her political activism against dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Once in the US, Abad studied Asian history in San Francisco and became involved in California's artistic community. She died in 2004.

Her work features vibrant colors, mixed media and global themes. Google said that Abad was dedicated to improving the world through art. This dedication can be seen in her 1979 series Portraits of Cambodia, which she used to increase awareness of societal problems there.

Abad later transitioned to abstract work and pioneered a painting technique called trapunto, or quilting in Italian. The painting method involved stuffing her canvas with shells, fabrics and other materials she found during her travels. This would give the painting a sculptural effect, as seen in her 1991 work Caught at the Border.

The Google Doodle featuewa a portrait of the artist in her signature colorful style with the word "Google" hidden in circles and abstract patterns. Abad made over 5,000 pieces of art over her lifetime that are now a part of collections in over 70 countries.