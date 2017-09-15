Google

If you regularly plug headphones into your computer when browsing the internet, you likely know the evils of autoplay videos. One second you're browsing in peace, the next your eardrums are obliterated by an insanely loud advertisement.

Google is being the ultimate pal: In an upcoming update to its Chrome web browser, it will block any autoplay video that has sound. "Starting in Chrome 64," an official blog post explained, "autoplay will be allowed when either the media won't play sound, or the user has indicated an interest in the media."

How does Google know whether you've indicated an interest in the media? Chrome will register you being interested in autoplay videos when you add a webpage to your phone's home screen or when you frequently play media from a site on Chrome's desktop browser. Outside these parameters, autoplay videos will be paused until you click play.

A release schedule in the blog pegs the new feature for January, 2018, when Google rolls out its next major Chrome update, Chrome 64. A similar feature was announced for Apple's Safari browser back at WWDC in June, and will be available from Sept. 25 when MacOS High Sierra launches.

If you harbour a particularly deep resentment for autoplay videos, an update will come next month for Chrome 63 that'll allow you to block audio for specific, pesky sites.

