Google boosts Assistant, Search and Maps to help with ordering food

Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hungry? Google wants to help.

In a series of new updates Thursday, the search giant is adding new features to Google Assistant, Maps and its classic search to help you get your next meal.

Partnering with delivery services including DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice and ChowNow, users can now order directly from search, Maps or the Google Assistant as opposed to having to go into the respective apps for the restaurants of choice.

An "order online" button will appear in search or Maps when the restaurant you're looking for uses one of those services. Google says other services like Zuppler will be "coming soon."

Menus are all displayed in the apps, with Google also showing the minimum each service requires and the respective delivery fees. The ordering process is largely similar to the standalone apps, with options available to enter promo codes and change credit cards if needed at checkout.

Google

The entire ordering experience is done through either of the three Google services, with food available to be delivered or orders called in to be picked up. Google Pay, Google's mobile payments rival to Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, will be able to handle the payments.

Google

Android and iOS users (with the Google Assistant app) can place orders or reorders using their voice by saying "Hey Google, order food from [restaurant]" or "Hey Google, reorder food from [restaurant]."

Integrating food delivery is Google's latest bid to expand its popular services, building on the company adding the ability to call an Uber or Lyft using Assistant last year. Google Maps allows you to see how much a ridesharing ride would cost, but to order an Uber or Lyft you'd need to head to the respective app.