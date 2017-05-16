Google Assistant could cook your dinner, wash your clothes

Taylor Martin/CNET

So what do preheating your range and assembling a physical photobook of family memories have in common?

If you answered "machine learning artificial intelligence powered by Google voice recognition solutions," you're right.

Google Assistant, the company's voice technology featured in devices like Google Home, will soon work with GE appliances like ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, washers and dryers. "Users will be able to ask the Assistant how many cleaning pods are left in the dishwasher, or tell it to preheat the oven to 350F, or ask if the laundry is clean," according to a Bloomberg report.

The report also says Google artificial intelligence will power new features in Google Photos, the company's popular photo management and storage platform, that allow users to create physical photo books. The service will offer a variety of materials and options, with one for as little as $10.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Today's report follows another yesterday claiming that a Google Assistant app will debut for Apple's iPhones and iPad devices, a direct competitor to Apple's own Siri.

Tomorrow the annual Google I/O conference begins in Mountain View, California. CNET will be on the ground covering the event live.