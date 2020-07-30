Jeopardy! and 6 other games you can play on a Google smart display

Google

Games with Google Assistant aren't a new idea. Smart speakers from the search giant play voice-based games. In addition to those voice-centric games, Google is rolling out a library of visually focused games designed to take advantage of the a smart display screen.

Today, Google announced an expanded library of visual gaming experiences on Assistant-powered smart displays like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Let's take a look at the games aimed at gathering the family around the smart display.

Guess the Drawing

The newest game to hit the Google family of smart displays, this Pictionary-style game allows individuals to guess an evolving drawing as quickly as they can or compete with other players in a multi-player party mode. Access it by saying, "Hey Google, let's play Guess the Drawing" to get started.

Google

Jeopardy!

The timeless TV game show is now on smart displays with the same iconic blue and white slides. It's hosted by Alex Trebek, allowing you to relive all your '90s game show fantasies. Don't forget to answer in the form of a question.

Google

Who Wants to be a Millionaire

Speaking of classics, Who Wants to be a Millionaire brings yet another beloved TV show to the smart display. Use a lifeline to survive and advance, and see how you stack up with players around the world in weekly leaderboards.

Google

Trivia Crack

Trivia games had a real moment on mobile platforms in the last few years, and that addictive tournament style competition is on smart displays, too. Trivia Crack include solo or multiplayer options for categories like History, Sport, Art, Entertainment, Geography and Science.

Google

Escape the Room

We've played escape games via voice before, and were left feeling a little underwhelmed. Adding a visual element is a good move, and Escape the Room lets you explore your surroundings visually for hidden clues.

Google

Crosswords on a smart display

Want a hands-free crossword challenge from the convenience of your kitchen? "Puzzle of the Day" will help keep your mind sharp with daily word puzzles that are adapted specifically for your smart display.

Google

MadLibs

This road trip classic is now digital. MadLibs is a template-based storytelling game, and on Google smart displays you can choose silly words to make quick, ridiculous stories that are sure to get a few laughs.

These are just a handful of games you might recognize and want to try on a smart display. Google plans to continue working with game developers to add more gaming experiences to smart displays this year.

To browse all the games available on your smart display, say, "Hey Google, let's play a game."

