Google adds a fact check feature for images

Angela Lang/CNET

Google added a new fact checking feature for Google Images on Monday that aims to help people make more informed judgments about what they see on the internet.

"Photos and videos are an incredible way to help people understand what's going on in the world," said Google in a release. "But the power of visual media has its pitfalls⁠—especially when there are questions surrounding the origin, authenticity or context of an image."

A "Fact Check" label may now appear under the thumbnail image on some results when you search on Google Images. Google users can see a summary of the fact check by tapping on the image. The label may also appear for fact checked news articles about specific images and articles that include an image in the story.

Google says that the fact check labels appear on results that come from independent, authoritative sources on the web that meet Google's specific criteria.

In February, Google parent company Alphabet created a free tool called Assembler to help determine if a photo is real or doctored. The tool was designed to help journalists and fact-checkers fight deepfakes and other attempts to manipulate the truth.