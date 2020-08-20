Gmail outage: Users worldwide report hours-long service disruption

DownDetector

A growing numbers of users worldwide reported an hours-long service disruption to Gmail and Google Drive on Thursday.

The outage of the popular Google services began at around 12AM ET on Thursday, with users reporting issues from the US, Europe, and parts of Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and Australia, according to DownDetector. Users reported issues sending and receiving emails, attaching files to emails, and even logging in.

In addition to Gmail and Google Drive, Google's app status page indicated that Google Meet, Google Docs, and Google Voice are also facing service disruptions.

Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram/CNET

"We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 4:00 AM ET detailing when we expect to resolve the problem."

Netizens took to Twitter to lament the service disruption, which hit users in Asia during work hours on Thursday.

Gmail reminding us about 2020 pic.twitter.com/OwltyAuf2Q — Raghvendra Singh (@raghvendra_950) August 20, 2020

Anyone else’s #gmail having an absolute freak out? 🤯 Tips to fix it? Is on the app and desktop for me 🙈 — Meggie Palmer (@MeggiePalmer) August 20, 2020

Last March, Gmail and Google Drive suffered a global outage with users complaining about issues sending emails.